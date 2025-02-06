TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan vows to continue reconstruction on second anniversary of quakes
Turkish President pledges that efforts to restore cities will continue with ‘unwavering determination, hard work, and resilience’ until every citizen has a safe home.
Erdogan vows to continue reconstruction on second anniversary of quakes
The president emphasised that efforts to restore the cities would continue with "unwavering determination, hard work, and resilience" until every citizen had a safe home to return to. / Photo: AA
February 6, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has paid tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye on February 6, 2023, marking the anniversary of one of the nation's deadliest disasters.

"I pray to Almighty Allah for mercy on the 53,537 brothers and sisters we lost," Erdogan said on X on Thursday, marking the second anniversary of the powerful quakes, which killed a total of 53,537 people and injured more than 107,000 others.

Reflecting on the aftermath, the president reaffirmed the nation's resolve to rebuild and support the affected areas.

"From day one, we united as a state and a people, saying 'we are one,' and never once withdrew our support from the earthquake-affected regions," he said.

The president emphasised that efforts to restore the cities would continue with "unwavering determination, hard work, and resilience" until every citizen had a safe home to return to.

Erdogan vowed that the memory of those lost would live on through prayers and recitations from the Holy Quran.

Recommended

"We will carry the cherished memories of those we lost in our hearts," he said.

In his message, he concluded by praying for the protection of Türkiye and its people from future disasters.

On Feb. 6, 2023, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit