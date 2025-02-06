WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ambush near Burkina Faso border kills 10 Niger soldiers: statement
The military was responding to cattle theft when they were attacked.
Ambush near Burkina Faso border kills 10 Niger soldiers: statement
The attackers managed to flee, but the military caught and neutralised 15 “terrorists”, the statement added. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 6, 2025

An ambush by a "group of criminals" killed at least 10 Nigerien soldiers near the country’s border with Burkina Faso this week, Niger’s ruling military junta said.

An intervention unit was sent to the west of the country on Monday to catch criminals stealing cattle in Takzat, a village in western Niger, according to a military statement said broadcast on Wednesday night.

"It was during the operation that a group of criminals ambushed the detachment of the internal security forces which resulted in the loss of 10 of our soldiers,” it said.

It did not specify who the criminals were.

The attackers managed to flee, but the military caught and neutralised 15 “terrorists” on Tuesday, the statement added.

Niger, along with its neighbours Burkina Faso and Mali, has for over a decade battled an insurgency fought by militant groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Daesh group.

Related'Separatist' gunmen kill many and set homes ablaze in Nigeria
Recommended

Region of conflict

Following military coups in all three nations in recent years, the ruling juntas have expelled French forces and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for security assistance.

The three countries vowed to strengthen their cooperation by establishing a new security alliance, the Alliance of Sahel States.

Ten soldiers were killed and seven others injured in an attack near Niger’s border with Burkina Faso last December, the army said.

The same month, a Daesh-affiliated group likely shot and killed 21 passengers on a bus in the Arboudji village, near the border with Burkina Faso, according to the United States-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data.

RelatedNiger, Mali and Burkina Faso formally leave West African bloc
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF