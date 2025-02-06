Arab American artist and curator Fareed Armaly has rejected a prestigious award by the Academy of Arts in Berlin to protest censorship and cancel culture phenomenon targeting pro-Palestinian voices in Germany.

The Academy of Arts in Berlin released a statement on Thursday, acknowledging "with respect and deep regret" Armaly's decision to decline the prestigious Kaethe Kollwitz Award.

In a letter to the institution, Armaly, born in the US, explained his reasons for declining the award, criticising what he called a "disturbing trend of censorship in Germany" and "intolerable interference" aimed at silencing pro-Palestinian voices.

"For several years now, there has been a highly politicised, reactionary shift in official cultural policies, aimed at silencing advocates for Palestinian rights under international law," he said in his letter.

"In such a context of intimidation, liberal cultural institutions appear to adopt complacency and self-censorship. All this, consciously or unconsciously, structurally performs the ongoing dehumanisation of Palestinians by obscuring and abstracting their agency and voice," he added.