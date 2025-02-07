The United Nations human rights chief has said that he was deeply disturbed by the escalating crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, urging all those with influence to help halt the violence and warning of a risk that it spread beyond the country's borders.

"If nothing is done, the worst may be yet to come, for the people of the eastern DRC but also beyond the country’s borders," Turk told on Friday at an emergency meeting of the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

"All those with influence must act urgently to put an end to this tragic situation."

The Democratic Republic of the Congo called the meeting and is asking for it to investigate massive human rights violations urgently it says have been committed by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in eastern DRC who have taken the city of Goma and are seizing more territory.

"It is urgent to exert international pressure so that Rwanda ceases its support of the armed groups and withdraws from the Congolese territory as soon as possible," Congolese Minister of Communication Patrick Muyaya told the packed meeting room.