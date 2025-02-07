US President Donald Trump's decision to sanction the International Criminal Court increases the "risk of impunity" for serious crimes, 79 parties to the global tribunal said in a joint statement Friday.

"Such measures increase the risk of impunity for the most serious crimes and threaten to erode the international rule of law, which is crucial for promoting global order and security," said Friday's joint statement, led by Slovenia, Luxembourg, Mexico, Sierra Leone and Vanuatu.

They were joined by dozens of other nations, including Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Brazil and Bangladesh.

The state parties to the Rome Statute emphasised their "continued and unwavering support for the independence, impartiality, and integrity of the ICC."

The court, they said, "serves as a vital pillar of the international justice system by ensuring accountability for the most serious international crimes, and justice for victims."

"Measures sanctioning the Court, its officials and staff, and those cooperating with it have been adopted in response to the Court carrying out its mandate in accordance with the Rome Statute," the statement read.

The signatories warned that such measures "increase the risk of impunity for the most serious crimes and threaten to erode the international rule of law, which is crucial for promoting global order and security."

The statement also highlighted concerns that "sanctions could jeopardise the confidentiality of sensitive information and the safety of those involved — including victims, witnesses, and Court officials, many of whom are our nationals."

The nations supporting the Hague-based tribunal also cautioned that sanctions could "severely undermine all situations currently under investigation as the Court may have to close its field offices."

They stressed that advancing the ICC’s work serves the "common interest in promoting accountability."