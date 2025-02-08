CULTURE
3 MIN READ
A Stradivari violin made in 1714 sells for $11.3M at auction
The Joachim-Ma Stradivarius, renowned for its craftsmanship and heritage, fetched one of the highest prices ever for a musical instrument, highlighting its rarity and historical importance, according to the auction house.
The violin is believed to have influenced legendary composer Johannes Brahms when he wrote the famed “Violin Concerto in D Major”. / Photo: Reuters
February 8, 2025

A violin made in 1714 by the legendary luthier Antonio Stradivari sold for $11.3 million at an auction in New York on Friday, short of estimates that would have made it the most expensive instrument ever sold.

Sotheby’s auction house had estimated that the “Joachim-Ma Stradivarius” violin could sell for between $12 million and $18 million, with the higher end of the range potentially eclipsing the record-breaking $15.9 million someone paid for another Stradivari violin at auction more than a decade ago.

The “Joachim-Ma Stradivarius” is regarded as one of Stradivari's best works, built during his “Golden Period” at the height of his craftsmanship and acoustic mastery, according to the auction house.

Adding to the intrigue, the violin is believed to have influenced legendary composer Johannes Brahms when he wrote the famed “Violin Concerto in D Major” and was actually played during the concerto's 1879 premiere.

“This extraordinary violin represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and classical music history, its unparalleled sound and storied provenance captivating collectors and musicians alike,” Mari-Claudia Jimenez, chair at Sotheby’s.

“The Joachim-Ma Stradivarius garnered global attention, achieving one of the highest prices ever for a musical instrument — an acknowledgement of its rarity and historical importance.”

Milestone for music and education

Bidding at Sotheby's began at $8 million and within seconds shot up to $10 million, as auctioneer Phyllis Kao scanned the room, looking for someone to put up $10.5 million.

“Am I selling? At $10 million,” she said, looking to potential bidders.

Recommended

The room was quiet.

“Last chance, at $10 million," she said. "I can sell, and I will, at $10 million, unless you go on.”

“Sold. $10 million," she said, banging a gavel.

The final price includes auction house fees.

The name of the instrument comes from two of its famous violin virtuoso owners, Joseph Joachim of Hungary and Si-Hon Ma of China. Ma's estate gifted the violin to the New England Conservatory in Boston after his death.

The conservatory will use the proceeds to fund student scholarships.

“The sale is transformational for future students, and proceeds will establish the largest named endowed scholarship at New England Conservatory,” said Andrea Kalyn, president of New England Conservatory.

“It has been an honour to have the Joachim-Ma Stradivari on campus, and we are eager to watch its legacy continue on the world stage.”

SOURCE:AP
