Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has appeared calm for a second day after regional powers appealed for a ceasefire amid fears the fighting could spark a wider conflict.

Pupils in the regional capital Bukavu were returning to school, an AFP news agency journalist saw on Monday, after schools shuttered in the city on Friday as residents began to flee and shops closed over fears of an imminent attack by M23 fighters.

The front line was calm at midday Monday after intense fighting on Saturday about 60 kilometres from Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, according to local and security sources.

The M23 rebels, which claims to protect ethnic Tutsis, began advancing in South Kivu after late last month taking control of Goma, the capital of neighbouring North Kivu province that borders Rwanda.

East and southern African leaders at a summit on Saturday called for an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire within five days, fearing the conflict would spill over into neighbouring countries.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi took part in the talks, the latter via video link.

The European Union welcomed the announcement by the regional leaders, whose final summit statement made no explicit reference to Rwanda or its part in the conflict.

Germany remains "deeply concerned about a possible advance of the M23 militia and Rwandan troops" towards Bukavu, a foreign ministry spokesman said.