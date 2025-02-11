Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with an official ceremony.

In Putrajaya, Erdogan and Ibrahim will hold one-on-one talks on Tuesday and attend an inter-delegation meeting to discuss bilateral relations and international issues, including the Gaza war.

Following a signing ceremony for several agreements, they will hold a news conference.

Later, Erdogan will address the Türkiye-Malaysia Business Forum.