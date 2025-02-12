Donald Trump has discussed the war in Ukraine in phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the new US president's first big step towards diplomacy over a war he has promised to end.

In a post on his social media platform after speaking to Putin, Trump said on Wednesday they had "agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately," and that he would begin by phoning Zelenskyy.

After speaking to the Ukrainian leader, Trump said: "The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE."

Zelenskyy's office said Trump and Zelenskyy had spoken by phone for about an hour, while the Kremlin said Putin's call with Trump lasted nearly an hour and a half.

"I had a meaningful conversation with @POTUS. We... talked about opportunities to achieve peace, discussed our readiness to work together ...and Ukraine's technological capabilities... including drones and other advanced industries," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The Kremlin said Putin and Trump had agreed to meet, and Putin had invited Trump to visit Moscow.

Trump has long said he would quickly end the war in Ukraine, without spelling out exactly how he would accomplish this.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump's Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, delivered the new administration's bluntest statement so far on its approach to the war, saying recovering all of Ukraine's territory occupied by Russia since 2014 was unrealistic, as was securing its membership in NATO.

"We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine. But we must start by recognising that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective," Hegseth told a meeting of Ukraine and more than 40 allies at NATO headquarters in Brussels. "Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering."

Hegseth said any durable peace must include "robust security guarantees to ensure that the war will not begin again". But he said US troops would not be deployed to Ukraine as part of such guarantees.

"The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement".