Erdogan arrives in Pakistan to strengthen trade and 'brotherly' ties
Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attend 7th Meeting of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the two countries.
Erdogan is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Sharif on Thursday.  / Photo: AA
February 12, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the Pakistan in a visit that Islamabad said "would serve to further deepen the brotherly relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries."

Erdogan was welcomed late on Wednesday at Nur Khan Air Base in capital Islamabad by a delegation of Pakistani officials, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Turkish president is accompanied by a delegation, including Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler, and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Erdogan is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Sharif on Thursday and is expected to attend the 7th Meeting of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) between the two countries.

"At the conclusion of the session, a Joint Declaration and a number of important agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed. The two leaders will also address a joint press stakeout," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Pakistan and Türkiye are bound by historic fraternal ties. The visit of Turkish President and the holding of the 7th Session of the HLSCC would serve to further deepen the brotherly relations and enhance multifaceted cooperation between the two countries."

Bilateral and regional issues

Erdogan is also expected to attend the Türkiye-Pakistan Business Forum and hold a bilateral meeting with Zardari at the presidential building.

The HLSCC is the highest level decision-making forum, providing strategic direction to further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

There are a number of Joint Standing Committees under the HLSCC, covering sectors including trade, investment, banking, finance, culture, tourism, energy, defence, agriculture, transport, communication, IT, health, science and technology and education, Pakistani foreign ministry said.

Ankara's strong support for Palestine and Kashmir causes resonates with Pakistan's foreign policy goals. Leaders of both sides are expected to discuss regional issues as well as Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
