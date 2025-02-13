Thursday, February 13, 2025

1811 GMT — The Israeli army launched an air strike in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian territory.

A military statement claimed that the strike targeted a rocket launcher used to fire a rocket from inside the enclave.

According to witnesses, an Israeli drone fired a missile at an agricultural area east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

1726 GMT — Israel destroys several sites in Lebanon in new truce violation

The Israeli military said it destroyed several sites in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

A military statement alleged that the sites housed stockpiles of missiles, rockets, mortar shells, grenades, explosives, and firearms.

"During additional scans, concealed hideouts and multiple-barrel launchers aimed at Israeli territory were located," the army said.

1652 GMT — Two Palestinians, including child, killed by Israeli gunfire, unexploded ordnance in Gaza

Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed in central Gaza amid a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, a medical source said.

The source said a Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli snipers and his body was recovered in the Bureij refugee camp in Deir al-Balah city.

A child also lost his life when an unexploded ordnance left behind by Israeli forces exploded in the Nuseirat refugee camp, the source added.

1611 GMT — 'Humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues' despite truce: UN official

A humanitarian catastrophe continues in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement that brought a "much-needed respite", the head of the United Nation's infrastructure agency warned.

"In addition to immense human suffering, I also witnessed an unimaginable degree of the destruction of infrastructure and houses, and an overwhelming volume of rubble," Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) said following a visit to Gaza where a truce between Israel and Hamas has been in effect since January 19.

1600 GMT — Hamas urges Arab summit, OIC meeting to reject Trump's Gaza plan

Palestinian resistance group Hamas called on the upcoming Arab summit and a pan-Islamic ministerial meeting to reject US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem urged the upcoming Arab summit on February 27 and a ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) "to take a firm stand against Trump's plan and develop a joint Arab-Islamic strategy to block its implementation."

"Trump’s remarks on displacement reflect his alignment with the far-right in the Israeli government," Qassem added.

1502 GMT –– US encouraging Israel to violate Gaza ceasefire deal: Houthis

Yemen's Houthi leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has accused the US of encouraging Israel to stall and violate its obligations under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a televised speech, al-Houthi warned of military action, including missile strikes, drone attacks, and naval operations, if the US and Israel attempted to displace Palestinians from Gaza forcibly.

"The US is encouraging Israel to renege on its obligations, even though they are primarily humanitarian," al-Houthi said. "The provision of tents and caravans to Gaza is essential, as most homes in the territory have been completely destroyed," he added.

1443 GMT –– UN experts urge Israel to stop killing civilians returning to south Lebanon

The UN experts have called on Israel to respect the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, urging Tel Aviv to immediately end housing demolitions, ensure the safety of civilians returning to their homes, and fully withdraw its military from south Lebanon.

"We are gravely concerned about the continuing toll on civilians in Lebanon. Within 60 days of the ceasefire coming into force, at least 57 civilians have been killed, and 260 properties have been destroyed," the experts said in a statement.

The ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on Nov. 27, required Israeli troops to withdraw completely from South Lebanon within 60 days.

1433 GMT –– Trump's Gaza plan is 'major threat' to world peace: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said that US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza posed a major threat to world peace.

Speaking on Indonesian television broadcaster Narasi, Erdogan addressed Trump's plan to remove the more than two million Palestinians from Gaza, claim US control of it and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East".

"I view Trump's decision to make such an agreement with a murderer like (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his threats as a major threat to world peace," Erdogan said. "At the moment, nobody can take Gaza away from Palestinians. Daring to do something like is, firstly, a very different threat to world peace."

Erdogan also said he doesn't find Trump's statements, amounting to what he called "challenges to many countries in the world", to be correct. "My hope is that such mistakes are reversed as soon as possible, and for a global giant like the United States to rapidly turn back from these errors so that global peace can find a way to come out," he said.

1233 GMT –– Israeli army kills three more Palestinians in West Bank assault

Three Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli army forces in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank, the military said.

A military statement said the three were killed during a clash in the camp in Tulkarem city.

According to the Doctors Without Borders aid group, the Israeli onslaught in Jenin and Tulkarem in the northern West Bank has displaced over 38,000 Palestinians.

1226 GMT –– Gaza authorities find more bodies in rubble as death toll nears 48,250

Palestinian medics and rescue teams retrieved 14 more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,239, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that the toll also included three Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry, two injured people were also admitted to hospitals, taking the number of the injured to 111,676 in the Israeli onslaught.

1156 GMT –– Egypt, Bahrain discuss arrangements for upcoming Arab summit on Gaza

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Bahrain held talks to discuss arrangements for holding an upcoming emergency Arab summit on Gaza.

This came during a meeting between Badr Abdelatty and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani in Paris, France, on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting on Syria.