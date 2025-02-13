WORLD
India's Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard ahead of meeting with Trump
Modi discusses various aspects of India-US ties with Gabbard in Washington ahead of his meeting with Trump at the White House.
Modi congratulates Gabbard after US Senate confirmed her intelligence chief. / Photo: X/@narendramodi / Others
February 13, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US and met with intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

"Met USA's Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she's always been a strong votary," Modi said on X.

After he landed in the US, Modi said he looks forward to meeting Trump and building upon the ties between the two countries.

"Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet. @realDonaldTrump," he said.

Modi's meetings

Modi is expected to address his nation's trade deficit and propose a menu of trade concessions, CNBC reported. Other issues include energy and defence.

Modi, who is the fourth foreign leader visiting Trump since his inauguration, will meet tech billionaire Elon Musk and other members of the Trump administration.

Modi and Trump will meet at the White House on Thursday afternoon.

