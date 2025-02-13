The Kremlin has said that it was impressed by US President Donald Trump's position on ending the war in Ukraine and added that preparations were underway for a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that there is political will on both the Russian and US sides to find a settlement and end the three-year war.

Putin and Trump spoke by phone for more than an hour on Wednesday and Trump later said that it was not practical for Ukraine to have NATO membership, something Kiev has been seeking as a guarantee of its future security.

Asked about Trump's comment that a meeting with Putin could take place in Saudi Arabia, Peskov said that the details of the meeting were yet to be worked out. He declined to comment on which of the two leaders initiated the phone call.

'There is a political will'