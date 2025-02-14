TÜRKİYE
Türkiye to add Meteor missiles to its inventory alongside Eurofighter jets
Greece opposed the Meteor missile sale to Türkiye, but France's Macron rejected Mitsotakis' request to block it, Greek media reports
The Meteor missile is a European-origin, long-range, next-generation air-to-air missile. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 14, 2025

The Turkish Defence Ministry (MSB) has announced that Türkiye plans to add the Meteor missile to its inventory as part of the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement project.

“The Meteor missile is a European-origin, long-range, next-generation air-to-air missile. As part of the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement project, we plan to include Meteor missiles in our inventory.

As we have always stated, our priority is domestic and national weapons and systems. In this context, we also aim to strengthen our Air Force with the GOKHAN air-to-air missile, which we are currently developing as an equivalent to the Meteor missile," MSB sources said on Thursday.

"Until the GOKHAN missile enters the inventory, efforts to procure the Meteor missile alongside Eurofighter aircraft continue smoothly.,” they added.

The statement was made as Greek media reported on Athens' reaction and its apparent efforts to block the planned missile purchase from France.

Macron rebuffs Greek plea

Greek media reported on Tuesday that French President Emmanuel Macron rejected Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' request to block the sale of Meteor missiles to Türkiye .

During their meeting at the Paris AI Summit, Macron indicated that halting the sale of Meteor air-to-air missiles to Türkiye would not be possible, according to daily EFSYN.

He emphasised that the missile deal extends beyond French jurisdiction, as the weapons are manufactured by the six-country European consortium MBDA with the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Sweden.

Athens reportedly intends to approach the other consortium member nations in an attempt to prevent the missile sale to Ankara.

Bolstering air defence

In its efforts to bolster its air defence, Türkiye is engaged in negotiations to acquire up to 40 EF-2000 Eurofighter jets to enhance its air force in the face of growing regional threats. The Meteor missiles are reportedly included in the proposed Eurofighter package.

Greece, which has recently stepped up its own military procurements through programs including F-16 fleet modernisation and the purchase of French-made Rafael jets equipped with Meteor missiles, strongly opposes the sale to Türkiye.

On January 29, Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias summoned the French ambassador and military attache in Athens to express the country's firm opposition to the deal.

Subsequently, on February 4, Mitsotakis sought clarification from Macron regarding the missile negotiations during their meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels.

