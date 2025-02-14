TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM meets key counterparts at Munich Security Conference
In their first face-to-face meeting, Hakan Fidan outlines potential steps to combat Daesh terrorism to Marco Rubio, diplomatic sources say.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan US counterpart meeting in Germany. / Photo: AA
February 14, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed the situation in Syria and Gaza, among other issues, diplomatic sources said.

During their first in-person meeting Friday at the 61st Munich Security Conference, Fidan outlined Türkiye's stance on regional efforts to combat Daesh terrorism.

He stressed the need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, emphasising that resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is key to regional peace.

The latest developments on potential peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia were also discussed in detail.

Munich dialogue

Fidan also met separately with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the conference.

In his meeting with Lammy, Fidan highlighted the importance of Syria's political unity and that the Syrian government, which is in charge after the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, should be supported.

He said a permanent truce in Gaza is essential for peace in the region.

In his meeting with Baerbock, Fidan discussed developments regarding the Ukraine war, the security situation in Syria as well as transatlantic relations.

