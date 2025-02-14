WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Civilisation has failed': Malaysian statesman condemns support for Israel
Ex-PM Mahathir Mohamad says US, EU 'aid, abet' genocide by Israelis, calls it 'behaviour of savages'.
'Civilisation has failed': Malaysian statesman condemns support for Israel
"We cannot claim to be civilised when we ignore all those high moral values that we associate with modern civilisation," Mahathir says on X. / Photo: AP Archive
February 14, 2025

Veteran Malaysian statesman Mahathir Mohamad criticised the support extended to Israel by the US and EU, saying it is "disgusting."

"The America which wants to be great again, aid and abet the genocide by the Israelis," said the 99-year-old former prime minister of the Southeast Asian nation.

"So do its European allies. This is the behaviour of savages, not civilised people," he said on Friday about support provided to Tel Aviv in its genocidal war in Gaza.

RelatedTrump’s Gaza gambit is just a continuation of America’s dark legacy

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 48,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

Recommended

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement is in place since January 19, pausing the war which has drawn widespread condemnation and prompted investigations against Israel and its top officials at the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court.

"We cannot claim to be civilised when we ignore all those high moral values that we associate with modern civilisation," Mahathir said on X.

The "mass murder being committed by Israel… is supported financially and with weapons by the great advocates of human rights, the sanctity of human life, the abhorrence of cruelty," he added.

"We see tens of thousand(s) of people being killed, being starved to death, denied supply of water and medicine. We see hospitals and schools and refugee camps being bombed and rocketed," said the veteran politician. "Yes. Civilisation has failed."

RelatedErdogan warns of US 'miscalculation' on Gaza, calls it 'pure brutality'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City