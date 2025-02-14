Veteran Malaysian statesman Mahathir Mohamad criticised the support extended to Israel by the US and EU, saying it is "disgusting."

"The America which wants to be great again, aid and abet the genocide by the Israelis," said the 99-year-old former prime minister of the Southeast Asian nation.

"So do its European allies. This is the behaviour of savages, not civilised people," he said on Friday about support provided to Tel Aviv in its genocidal war in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 48,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.