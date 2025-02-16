WORLD
Comoros heads to polls in second round of parliamentary elections
The first round of the elections was boycotted by the main opposition party, Juwa, which claimed the vote lacked transparency and was a "farce."
Results are expected over the course of the week, according to electoral commission officials. / Photo: AA
February 16, 2025

At least 340,000 registered voters have begun voting in the second round of parliamentary elections in the Indian Ocean nation of Comoros to elect members of its 33-seat parliament.

Polls opened on Sunday at 0500 GMT, and voting will continue until 1300 GMT.

The Supreme Court cleared 100 candidates to participate in the elections.

Results are expected over the course of the week, according to electoral commission officials.

The first round of the elections took place on January 12, but was boycotted by the main opposition party, Juwa, which claimed the vote lacked transparency and was a "farce."

According to the Independent National Election Commission, the ruling party Convention for the Renewal of the Comoros won 28 of the 33 seats.

Comoros, home to 850,000 people, is an archipelago of three islands off the coast of Africa near Madagascar. It has been beset by a series of military coups since gaining independence from France in 1975.

Its current President Azali Assoumani has been in power since 2016. He extended his time in office through a constitutional referendum in 2018 that removed presidential term limits.​​​​​​​

