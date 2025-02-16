WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels enter centre of DRC's strategic city Bukavu
The fall of Bukavu, if confirmed, would represent the most significant expansion of territory under the M23's control since the latest insurgency started in 2022.
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels enter centre of DRC's strategic city Bukavu
M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma said in a telephone message that the group was in the city. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 16, 2025

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels were seen in the centre of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) second-largest city, Bukavu, a local official has said, a security source and five eyewitnesses, as a spokesperson for the militia told Reuters: "we are there".

The armed group had been advancing on the capital of South Kivu province since seizing the city of Goma in late January.

The fall of Bukavu, if confirmed, would represent the most significant expansion of territory under the M23's control since the latest insurgency started in 2022.

M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma said in a telephone message that the group was in the city.

Recommended

The Congolese army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I'm at home, and I can see with my own eyes the M23 entering our town," a local official said, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City