Monday, February 17, 2025

1904 GMT –– Israeli warplanes carried out air strikes on the villages of Tayr Harfa and Aaichiyehin in the Jezzine district, as well as two explosions in the border town of Odaisseh in the Marjayoun district, continuing its breaches of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon just before it is due to leave the area.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the Israeli air force launched two strikes targeting the course of the Litani River between the Lahed Bridge and Mahmoudiyeh in Aaichiyehin, Jezzine.

Israeli aircraft also targeted the Ainez Zarqa area on the outskirts of Tayr Harfa in the southern district of Tyre. The agency added that Israeli forces set off two blasts in Odaisseh in southern Lebanon’s Marjayoun district.

More updates 👇

1854 GMT –– Jordan's king reaffirms rejection of Palestinian displacement

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has reiterated his firm opposition to the displacement of Palestinians.

His remarks came during a meeting with military retirees at the Royal Hashemite Court, according to a statement. "For 25 years, I have been saying no to displacement, no to resettlement, no to the alternative homeland," the court quoted the monarch as saying, denouncing "those who question these firm positions."

He also reiterated "the importance of de-escalation in the West Bank," highlighting that "achieving just peace on the basis of the two-state solution is the only way to guarantee stability in the region."

1808 GMT –– Very little appetite for US to take over Gaza 'in any shape or form': Graham

US Senator Lindsey Graham has said that there was a "very little appetite" for the US to take over Gaza "in any way, shape or form". Graham was speaking to reporters following meetings by a visiting bipartisan US Senate delegation with Israeli officials in Israel.

1806 GMT –– Hamas must leave Gaza, surrender arms: Israel minister

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said that Hamas must surrender their arms and leave Gaza, ahead of a cabinet meeting to discuss the next phase of the truce.

Smotrich in a video statement said he "will demand a vote" by ministers to "issue a clear ultimatum to Hamas – immediately release all prisoners, leave Gaza for other countries, and lay down your arms", all part of US President Donald Trump's "plan" according to the minister, who added that "Israel will open the gates of hell" if the Palestinian group refused.

1732 GMT –– Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday

Israel is preparing to receive the bodies of four prisoners from Gaza and is working on bringing back six living captives on Saturday, an Israeli security official said.

If the two handovers are successful, only four hostages, all presumed dead, would remain in Gaza of the 33 due to be released in the first phase of a ceasefire agreement reached last month to halt the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

1545 GMT –– Top US diplomat Rubio meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is meeting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the State Department said, during the top diplomat's first Middle East tour.

Rubio was expected to discuss President Donald Trump's widely criticised plan for the United States to take control of Gaza and move its Palestinian inhabitants elsewhere.

1438 GMT –– Israeli troops to stay at five locations in Lebanon: military

The Israeli military has said its forces will remain at five "strategic points" inside Lebanon beyond Tuesday, when the deadline for troop withdrawal from the neighbouring country under a fragile ceasefire expires.

The move violates the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire agreement. Under the deal, Lebanon's military was to deploy in the south alongside United Nations peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period that was later extended to February 18.

"Based on the current situation, we will leave small amounts of troops deployed temporarily in five strategic points along the border in Lebanon so we can continue to defend our residents and to make sure there's no immediate threat," military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told journalists.

"This is a temporary measure until the Lebanese armed forces are able to fully implement the understanding".

1429 GMT –– Palestinian detainee was tortured in Israeli detention centre

Palestinian medic and ambulance worker Tarek Rabie Safi, freed from an Israeli jail as part of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, said he was underfed and abused during almost a year in captivity.

Safi, a 39-year-old father of two, was released along with 368 other Palestinian detainees on Saturday, after Hamas freed three Israeli hostages from Gaza.

Read more here

1235 GMT –– At least 25 Palestinians arrested in Israeli military raids

The Israeli army rounded up at least 25 more Palestinians in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups on Monday.

Minors and former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids that targeted several areas in Hebron and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The arrests came amid military raids by the Israeli army that have killed at least 55 people and displaced thousands in the northern West Bank since Jan. 21.

1205 GMT –– Gaza residents must return home with dignity, EU to tell Israel

The EU plans to tell Israel next week that Palestinians uprooted from their Gaza homes should be ensured a dignified return and that Europe will contribute to rebuilding the shattered territory, according to a document seen by Reuters.