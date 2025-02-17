Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had discussed bringing back Ukrainians from Russian captivity with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

"The UAE's mediation has saved many lives," Zelenskyy wrote on X on Monday. "We are grateful for this crucial cooperation and today we discussed how to continue it."

The United Arab Emirates has played a key role in overseeing the return of Ukrainians deported to Russia during the nearly three-year-old war, many of them children.

Zelenskyy had said earlier that the top priority for his visit was to ensure "that still more of our people are able to return home from captivity".

He also announced the signing of an economic agreement between two countries that liberalises access to the UAE market for nearly all Ukrainian goods.

The comprehensive economic partnership covers goods, services, investments and digital trade among other sectors, Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X.