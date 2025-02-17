European leaders were holding an emergency meeting in Paris to discuss their role in Ukraine's future after the United States announced it would sit down with Russia to seek an end to the three-year war.

Here is what some have said on Monday ahead of the meeting on the issue of sending peacekeeping troops into Ukraine.

Britain

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he is ready to send British troops to Ukraine as part of any postwar peacekeeping force.

"We're facing a generational challenge when it comes to national security," Starmer told reporters.

"I think there's a bigger piece here as well, which is that this isn't just about the front line in Ukraine. It's the front line of Europe and of the United Kingdom. It's about our national security and I think that we need to do more."

Spain

"It is too early at this time to speak about deploying troops to Ukraine as there is no peace at the moment," Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters.

Albares also told radio station Onda Cero: "A war of aggression cannot be rewarded, we cannot encourage others to launch wars of aggression.

"Today I'm convinced Putin will keep attacking and bombing Ukraine. So I do not see peace on the horizon at the moment."

Germany

Asked if German troops could be deployed in a future peace mission in Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed the importance of a strong Ukrainian army.

"This will be a great task for Europe, for the US and international alliance partners," Scholz said. Future questions on security architecture would be addressed in due course, he said.

On the issue of European ground troops, a defence ministry spokesperson said: "If the framework is given, Germany will not shy away."