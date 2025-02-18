Rwanda-backed rebels have tightened their grip on Bukavu, a day after seizing the second major city in eastern Congo whose residents appeared resigned to their fate under the new rulers.

On Sunday, M23 rebels captured the city of 1.3 million people after it was abandoned by Congolese forces. Bukavu lies 101 kilometres south of Goma, which was captured by the rebels in late January.

On Monday morning, people gradually started coming out again while the rebels patrolled major intersections in the city.

"People are still scared to go out because of the insecurity, so it's not business as usual yet," David Balezi, a shopkeeper in Bukavu, told The Associated Press.

Bukavu's border crossing to Rwanda was closed on Monday morning, as were most shops and stores, while traffic gradually picked up again.

"Now we thank God that the situation is OK, even if we don't know what's coming. Whatever happens, we will live with it," David Munyaga, a resident of Bukavu, said.

On Monday, Erasto Bahati Musanga, the rebel-appointed governor of North-Kivu province, announced that Goma and Bukavu’s ports will reopen Tuesday.