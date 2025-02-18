WORLD
2 MIN READ
India, Qatar boost trade ties as Modi hosts Emir Sheikh Tamim in New Delhi
Both countries signed Memorandums of Understanding to expand business cooperation, with a primary focus on energy trade.
India, Qatar boost trade ties as Modi hosts Emir Sheikh Tamim in New Delhi
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in India on a two-day state visit on Monday. / Photo: AA
February 18, 2025

India and Qatar signs Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to expand business cooperation between the two countries, with a primary focus on energy trade, local media has reported.

The MoUs were signed on Tuesday between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA), as well as between Invest India and Invest Qatar, Piyush Goyal, India's commerce and industry minister said at the inaugural session of the India-Qatar Business Forum in New Delhi.

The Minister was present along with his counterpart from Qatar, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, where the MoUs were signed.

The agreements aim to expand business cooperation between India and Qatar, with a primary focus on energy trade, Goyal noted.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in India on a two-day state visit on Monday.

The Emir was welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport in New Delhi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Recommended

“The visit will further strengthen the bonds of India and Qatar,” he said.

RelatedQatar frees eight ex-Indian officers after dropping death sentences

Trade and energy cooperation were the top agenda items for the Qatari Emir's meetings with the Indian leadership on Tuesday.

The visit marks a reset in bilateral ties following tensions caused by the incarceration of eight Indian Navy veterans two years ago.

Qatar's Emir previously visited India in March 2015.

RelatedQatar court drops death sentence for Indian navy veterans: New Delhi
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City