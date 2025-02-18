Qatar reported a "positive atmosphere" to start negotiations for the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

"There is a positive atmosphere that may encourage the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha on Tuesday.

He, however, noted that the talks have not started yet, expressing hope that the negotiations will start "soon."

Ansari said the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza was "insufficient," stressing that it "must not turn into a bargaining chip."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said early Tuesday that the second-phase negotiations of the Gaza deal will start this week.

Sa'ar said that Israel will demand a "full demilitarisation" of Gaza, according to The Jerusalem Post newspaper.