WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump administration reportedly tells Pentagon to slash budget
According to a report citing a memo, the cuts would reduce that figure by tens of billions each year to some $560 billion at the end of the five years.
Trump administration reportedly tells Pentagon to slash budget
The stock prices of major US defence contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumann dropped briefly on the news. / Photo: AA Archive
February 19, 2025

The Trump administration has ordered senior US military leaders to plan for expansive cuts that could slash the defence budget by eight percent annually, or some $290 billion within the next five years, US media reported.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told the Pentagon to develop the deep reductions, The Washington Postreported on Wednesday, citing a memo.

The Pentagon's budget for 2025 is some $850 billion. Lawmakers across the political spectrum agree that massive spending is needed to deter threats, particularly from China and Russia.

The cuts, if implemented in full, would reduce that figure by tens of billions each year to some $560 billion at the end of the five years.

The report did not give details of where the cuts would be made in the world's biggest military, but an earlier Post report said that junior civilian workers, not uniformed personnel, were being targeted.

The report — which comes after Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency reportedly visited the Pentagon last week — was likely to be met with stiff resistance from both the military and Congress.

The stock prices of major US defence contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumann dropped briefly on the news.

Recommended

Exemptions

Hegseth's memo said the proposed cuts must be drawn up by February 24 and include 17 categories that Trump wants exempted, including operations at the US border with Mexico and modernisation of nuclear weapons and missile defense.

It also calls for funding for regional headquarters such as Indo-Pacific Command and Space Command.

But other major centers such as European Command, which has led the way on US strategy throughout the war in Ukraine, and also Africa Command and Central Command — which oversees operations in the Middle East — were absent from the list, the Post reported.

The Defense Department "must act urgently to revive the warrior ethos, rebuild our military, and reestablish deterrence," Hegseth wrote in the memo, dated Tuesday, according to the Post.

"Our budget will resource the fighting force we need, cease unnecessary defense spending, reject excessive bureaucracy, and drive actionable reform including progress on the audit," he reportedly continued.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to slash government spending and end US support for Ukraine in its war against Russian invasion.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City