A teenage attacker killed two women with a knife in a shopping centre in the Czech city of Hradec Kralove before being detained shortly afterwards, police said.

Police were investigating the motive for the attack on Thursday in the city 110 km (68 miles) east of Prague.

"Although we were on the scene within a few minutes of the report, both victims suffered injuries so serious that they could not be saved despite all efforts of responders," the police said in a post on X.

A police spokesperson told Novinky.cz online news website the attack took place in a store at the outdoor shopping centre. The victims were employees at the shop.