The Somali National Army (SNA), backed by locals, thwarted a major attack by the terrorist group Al Shabab, killing more than 130 terrorists, Somali officials said.

The group launched a dawn assault on several Somali military positions in the Middle Shabelle region, including El Ali Ahmed, Ali Fooldheere, Alkowsar, and Daarunimca villages.

"The heroes of the National Army and locals killed more than 130 Khawarijs in the operation," the Somali Information Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Khawarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe the terrorist group Al Shabab.

Local residents told Anadolu over the phone they heard heavy gunfire and explosions that lasted for hours after the terrorist attack.

The ministry said the army also seized a large quantity of weapons from the terrorists who fled to the forested area.