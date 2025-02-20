A top White House official has said that President Donald Trump's increasingly tough criticism of Volodymyr Zelenskyy reflects the administration's growing frustration with what they see as the Ukrainian leader creating roadblocks to finding an endgame to Russia-Ukraine war.

Thursday's comments from White House national security adviser Mike Waltz came a day after Trump described Zelenskyy as a "dictator" and warned that he "better move fast" to negotiate an end to the war or risk not having a nation to lead.

Zelenskyy earlier on Wednesday had said Trump was living in a Russian-made "disinformation space."

"His frustration with President Zelenskyy that you heard is multifold," Waltz said of Trump.

"There needs to be a deep appreciation for what the American people and the American taxpayer, what President Trump did in his first term and what we’ve done since. There’'s some of the rhetoric coming out of Kiev, frankly, and insults to President Trump (that) were unacceptable."

The escalating rhetoric comes just days before the third anniversary of Russia-Ukraine and as the US posture toward both countries has dramatically shifted under the new Trump administration.

Trump has been pushing for a peace deal between the two countries while blaming Zelenskyy for allowing the war to start in the first place.

Related Any plan to send European troops to Ukraine 'unacceptable': Russia

Ukraine's critical minerals