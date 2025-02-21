WORLD
3 MIN READ
Six US prison staff charged in beating death of handcuffed Black inmate
New York prosecutors accuse prison staff of showing “depraved indifference to human life” in Robert Brooks’ fatal beating, as governer orders the dismissal of 14 employees.
Six US prison staff charged in beating death of handcuffed Black inmate
The footage showed several officers restraining a man, whose hands were cuffed behind him for at least part of the attack, with one uniformed officer kicking him during a struggle. / Photo: AP
February 21, 2025

Six US prison workers accused of beating to death a handcuffed Black inmate were indicted Thursday on second-degree murder charges, in a case that has sparked outrage.

Robert Brooks's death at New York's Marcy Correctional Facility in December 2024 was caught on the officers' bodycams.

The footage showed several officers restraining a man, whose hands were cuffed behind him for at least part of the attack, with one uniformed officer kicking him during a struggle.

As the inmate sat up, visibly wounded, an officer put on a surgical glove and grabbed him again by the collar and, with the help of a colleague, slammed him against a wall.

The footage was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James who called the scenes "shocking and disturbing."

Three others were charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to prevent the death of Brooks, who was serving a 12-year sentence for assault at Marcy Prison, located near the Canadian border.

A 10th prison worker was charged with allegedly cleaning up the scene and attempting to conceal evidence.

Recommended

Law enforcement violence persists in the US

The accused acted with "depraved indifference to human life, recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person, and thereby caused the death of Robert Brooks," the indictment issued by special prosecutor William Fitzpatrick said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she had given the order to "immediately begin the termination process for 14 individuals who were involved in the fatal attack on an incarcerated individual at Marcy Correctional Facility."

"This action comes after I directed an internal review of the circumstances that lead to this individual's death," she said.

The United States is regularly rocked by violence committed by law enforcement officers.

In 2020, the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who was suffocated under a police officer's knee, sparked a huge wave of anti-racism protests across the country.

RelatedSeveral US police officers confess to torturing two Black men
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City