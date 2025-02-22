US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Kenyan President William Ruto have urged an immediate ceasefire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) during a phone call, the State Department said.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto to discuss the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, including the unacceptable capture of Goma and Bukavu by the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group," the State Department said on Friday.

"Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to push for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis."

The United States said a day earlier that it was imposing sanctions on a Rwandan government minister and a senior member of an armed group for their alleged roles in the conflict.

In a diplomatic note seen by Reuters news agency earlier this month, the US said that stability in the region will require the Rwandan military "to withdraw its forces and advanced weaponry" from DRC.

Also on Friday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned Rwanda for the first time over its backing for M23 rebel offensive against neighbouring DRC, calling on Kigali to immediately withdraw its troops.

The resolution, which "strongly condemns the ongoing offensive and advances of the M23 (rebels) in North-Kivu and South Kivu with the support of the Rwanda Defense Forces," was adopted unanimously.

It also "calls on the Rwanda Defense Forces to cease support to the M23 and immediately withdraw from DRC territory without preconditions."

'Almost no Congolese soldiers are fighting'

It came after M23 fighters advanced on several fronts on Friday.

The M23 movement, supported by some 4,000 Rwandan soldiers, according to UN experts, now controls large swaths of eastern DRC, a troubled region rich in natural resources.

Its rapid advance has sent thousands fleeing. Fighters took control of the South Kivu provincial capital Bukavu last Sunday, weeks after capturing Goma, the capital of North Kivu and main city in the country's east.