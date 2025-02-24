A dozen leaders from Europe and Canada were in Ukraine's capital on Monday to mark thethirdanniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among the visitors set to discuss supporting Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid a recent US policy shift under President Donald Trump.

“In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,” Von der Leyen said in a post on X.

European Council President Antonio Costa, as well as the prime ministers of Northern European countries and Spain, were also set to attend anniversary events.

Opposing the US stance, the European Union reaffirmed continued support for Kiev in its fight against Moscow.

EU payment package for Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen announced Ukraine will receive a new payment of 3.5 billion euros ($3.68 billion) from the European Union in March.

She also said Ukraine would benefit from EU plans to scale up European arms production and defence capabilities.

European Union foreign ministers have also given the greenlight to new sanctions against Russia which are entering force on the third anniversary of its full-scaleoffensive in Ukraine.

Among the latest sanctions endorsed on Monday are measures targeting Russia’s so-called “ shadowfleet ” of ships that it exploits to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and gas, or to carry stolen Ukrainian grain.

The EU said 74 vessels were added to its list.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the new measures also target “those who support the operation of unsafe oil tankers, videogame controllers used to pilot drones, banks used to circumvent our sanctions, and propaganda outlets used to spout lies.”

European Union's support

Germany's Conservative leader Friedrich Merz, whose CDU-CSU alliance won Sunday's general election, said Ukraine "must be part of peace negotiations."