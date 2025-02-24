WORLD
EU lifts key economic sanctions on Syria for post-Assad recovery
It has suspended sectoral sanctions on Syria, allowing financial transactions and easing restrictions on key economic sectors to support the country's reconstruction.
Humanitarian exemption for Syria is now extended indefinitely by the EU.  / Photo: AA
February 24, 2025

The EU on Monday announced that it is suspending sanctions on Syria’s energy, transport, and banking sectors to aid the country’s reconstruction after the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

In a statement, the EU said the move aims to “facilitate engagement with Syria, its people, and businesses, in key areas of energy and transport, as well as to facilitate financial and banking transactions associated with such sectors and those needed for humanitarian and reconstruction purposes.”

Key provisions of today’s decision include the suspension of sectoral measures affecting the energy and transport sectors, which encompass oil, gas, electricity, and transport infrastructure.

Additionally, five Syrian entities, including the Industrial Bank, Popular Credit Bank, Saving Bank, Agricultural Cooperative Bank, and Syrian Arab Airlines, have been removed from the EU’s list of sanctioned organisations.

The move also facilitates financial transactions with the Syrian Central Bank for humanitarian and reconstruction purposes.

Moreover, the EU has decided to extend indefinitely the humanitarian exemption, ensuring continued support for aid efforts.

