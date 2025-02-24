Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has set four conditions for starting negotiations on the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner-captive swap deal.

"Israel has four conditions before moving to the second phase," Cohen, a member of Israel's Security Cabinet, told the public broadcaster KAN on Monday.

He said these conditions include the return of Israeli captives, the removal of Hamas from Gaza, the disarmament of the enclave, and Israel's security control of the territory.

The first six-week phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal took effect on January 19, halting Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 62,000 people and left the enclave in ruins.

The negotiations on the second phase of the agreement were scheduled to start in early February, but hawkish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been procrastinating about starting the talks.

The second phase of the Gaza deal includes Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza and ending the war, along with prisoner swaps.

On Saturday, Israel delayed the release of 620 Palestinian abductees from its jails in exchange for six Israeli captives and four bodies released by Hamas, citing what it called "degrading handover ceremonies."