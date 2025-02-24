President Donald Trump said he was hopeful that Russia's war in Ukraine was nearing an endgame as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the third anniversary of the war.

Trump, in broad-ranging comments on the state of the conflict, said on Monday he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine to keep the peace. He also expressed hope that the conflict could end within weeks and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would soon come to the US to sign a deal to give the US access to Ukraine's critical minerals to help repay some of the $180 billion in American aid that's been sent to Kiev since the start of the war.

"It looks like we're getting very close," Trump told reporters at the start of his bilateral meeting with Macron. He added that Zelenskyy could potentially visit Washington this week or next to sign the deal.

Trump and Macron earlier on Monday participated in a virtual meeting with fellow Group of Seven leaders to discuss the war.

Ukraine is also looking for future security guarantees as part of any agreement. Trump, however, did not say whether the emerging deal would include American security guarantees.

"Europe is going to make sure nothing happens," Trump said.

The anniversary — and talks — come at an unnerving moment for much of Europe, witnessing a dramatic shift in American foreign policy with Trump's return to power.

'Europe must do more'

Just over a month into his second term, the "America First" president has cast an enormous shadow over what veteran US diplomats and former government officials had regarded as America's calming presence of global stability and continuity.

Macron, at a joint press conference with Trump following their meeting, said their talks were productive and acknowledged that European nations must do more "for security in Europe, for defence in Europe, and to more fairly share the security burden that your country has been carrying for so many years."

"Europe is very clear-eyed about this. We know what we need to do as Europeans, given the threats surrounding us and the responsibilities that we must shoulder," he added.

He also said that Trump has a good reason to re-engage Putin.