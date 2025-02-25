The trial of a suburban Chicago landlord accused of murder, attempted murder and a hate crime in a 2023 attack on a Palestinian American woman and her young son is set to start on Tuesday.

Joseph Czuba, 73, is charged in the fatal stabbing of six-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi and the wounding of Hanan Shaheen on October 14, 2023.

Authorities said the family was targeted because of their Islamic faith and in response to Israel's war on Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Opening statements start on Tuesday morning in a trial that is expected to last about a week.

Czuba has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and other charges.

His defence attorney, George Lenard, declined to comment before the end of the trial.

The attack on the family in Plainfield, nearly 65 kilometres southwest of Chicago, has renewed fears of anti-Muslim racism in the Chicago area’s large and established Palestinian community.

“We firmly pray and hope that Mr. Czuba will be locked up for the rest of his life, so we can send a message that hate crimes against anyone on the basis of their religion and national origin are not tolerated,” Joe Milburn, a staff attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, told reporters on Monday ahead of jury selection.