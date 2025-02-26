Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has launched a scathing critique of the United States' recent sanctions on Islamabad's ballistic missile programme during a talk at the Oxford Union, questioning what he called the hypocrisy of global nuclear policies.

"As far as the sanctions are concerned, for the US, the sanctions are like candy—they hand them out to everybody," Bilawal said.

His comments come amid mounting tensions between Washington and Islamabad after the US imposed fresh sanctions in December last year on several Pakistani entities linked to the country's missile programme.

The move was condemned by Pakistan as "discriminatory".

Nuclear privilege

Bilawal questioned the criteria determining which nations are allowed to develop and maintain nuclear weapons.

"What's the rule? What are the rules that allow you to be entitled to a nuclear weapon and not entitled to a nuclear weapon? What are the rules that entitle you to a missile and not entitle you to a missile?" he asked, suggesting an inherent bias in the global system.

The former Pakistani top diplomat compared Western nations' nuclear policies to America's domestic gun rights.

"Every American's right to bear arms is entitled. Is it like in that way every Western country or every white country is allowed nuclear weapons or weapons at large, and the rest of us aren't?" he questioned.

Bilawal said Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme was defensive in nature and not part of any expansionist agenda.

"We do not seek to build a 'Riviera' anywhere or occupy any Greenland. We don't have an expansionist foreign policy to take over the Panama Canal or conquer Canada," he said.

Pakistan's nuclear deterrence, he argued, was a direct response to India's nuclear capabilities. The two nuclear-armed neighbours have fought several wars over the disputed territory of Kashmir.