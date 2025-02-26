US President Donald Trump has said it was up to Europe to offer security guarantees to Ukraine, declining to make US promises as part of a deal for Ukraine's natural resources.

"I'm not going to make security guarantees beyond very much," Trump said at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"We're going to have Europe do that because... Europe is their next-door neighbour, but we're going to make sure everything goes well."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted that security guarantees were vital ahead of talks in Washington on Friday.

"Guarantees of peace and security are the key to preventing Russia from destroying the lives of other nations," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

"For me and for all of us in the world, it's important that US support is not stopped. Strength is needed on the path to peace."