1700 GMT — The Israeli military drastically underestimated the capabilities of Hamas before its attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, and "failed in its mission to protect Israeli civilians", a summary of an Israeli military investigation said.

The perception that Hamas was not interested in a full-scale conflict and that Israel would have ample warning if that changed went unchallenged for years, the summary said, resulting in a lack of preparedness and ability to respond to an attack.

"The belief was that Hamas could be influenced through pressures that would reduce its motivation for war, primarily by improving living conditions in Gaza," the report said.

1722 GMT — At least 2 police officers injured in car-ramming attack in northern Israel

Ten people were injured in a car-ramming attack near Haifa in northern Israel, including two police officers, according to media reports.

Israel’s Army Radio said a car struck a group of people at the Karkur intersection. One of the injured was in critical condition and two others in serious condition, it said.

Channel 12 reported eight injuries, including three in serious condition, and confirmed police forces neutralized the suspect at the scene without disclosing his identity.

1713 GMT — All Palestinian groups should reconcile without delay: Turkish FM

All Palestinian groups should come together and reconcile without delay, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said during a meeting with Fatah Central Committee Secretary General Jibril al-Rajoub in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Stressing that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas should lead the process, Fidan highlighted that all Palestinians must act in unity against Israel's expansionist policies, the ministry added.

1702 GMT — Israel army probe finds Oct 7 attack launched in three waves: official

An Israeli military probe published on Thursday found that Hamas' October 7 attack happened in three waves and at its height more than 5,000 people entered Israel from Gaza.

1639 GMT — Israel to restrict movement during looming Muslim holy month

Israel is to impose restrictions on movement during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when hundreds of thousands normally visit occupied East Jerusalem to pray, government spokesperson David Mencer said.

"The usual restrictions for public safety will be in place as they have been every year," Mencer told a press briefing.

The restrictions will target "people seeking to foment violence and attacks" but "all peaceful visitors" will be allowed access to religious sites, he said.

1531 GMT — Top Palestinian official visits Saudi Arabia for talks on Gaza, West Bank

A senior Palestinian official has arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks on developments in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, the secretary-general of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization arrived in Riyadh to meet with Saudi officials, his office said, without giving details about the duration of his visit.

The visit comes amid difficulties facing negotiations on the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas and Israeli military escalation in the occupied West Bank.

1448 GMT — New group of freed Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza

A new group of Palestinian prisoners released by Israel arrived in Gaza under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

The freed prisoners, including women and children, were transferred by the Red Cross to Gaza via the Kerem Shalom (Karam Abu Salem) crossing, east of Rafah in southern Gaza, according to an Anadolu reporter.

They were later transported to the European Hospital in Khan Younis city for medical check-ups, he added.

1443 GMT — Gaza authorities decry Trump's 'colonialist' video

Authorities in Gaza have denounced as "colonialist" a video posted by US President Donald Trump on his social media account promoting his plan for Palestinian displacement from the enclave.

The 33-second video, which Trump shared on his social media platform Truth Social, opens with a scene of Gaza in ruins, displaying the inscription "Gaza 2025" in green, followed by "What's next?" in red, white, and blue.

The video then showcases towering skyscrapers and children gazing upward as dollar bills fall from the sky.

"This video and its degrading content reflect a colonialist mindset that distorts reality and seeks to justify Israeli occupation crimes by portraying Gaza as if it were a land without people," Ismail al-Thawabta, who heads Gaza's government media office, told Anadolu.

1437 GMT — Israel's actions in Golan Heights violate terms of 1974 deal: Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said that Israel's actions in the occupied Golan Heights violate the terms of the 1974 Syria-Israel agreement on the separation of forces.

Responding to a question from an Anadolu correspondent at a press briefing in Moscow, Maria Zakharova reaffirmed Russia’s stance on Syria, emphasising the need to respect the country’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

She urged all members of the international community to act responsibly, strictly adhere to international law, and avoid steps that could further escalate tensions in Syria. "This applies to Israel, whose actions in the Golan Heights violate the terms of the 1974 Syrian-Israeli agreement on the separation of forces.

"And of course, the Israeli Air Force's strikes on both civilian and military targets in Syria are of serious concern. Such aggressive actions clearly do not contribute to stability but instead exacerbate an already dire situation in the country," she stressed.

1337 GMT —Russian, Egyptian foreign ministers discuss Gaza ceasefire

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty over phone.

"During the conversation, there was a constructive exchange of views on pressing regional issues, with a focus on the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement emphasised the need to intensify international efforts to ensure the continued implementation of the three-phased ceasefire agreement in Gaza, facilitate detainee exchanges, and expand humanitarian aid deliveries to residents of the enclave.

1214 GMT — Israeli forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz has said that Israeli forces were "staying indefinitely" in a buffer zone on the border with Lebanon, adding their deployment there was "situation-dependent".

"There is a buffer zone (on the border with Lebanon), it wasn't easy but I stood my ground, and we received a green light from the United States, we gave them a map, and we are staying indefinitely - this is situation-dependent, not time-dependent," Katz said at a conference, according to a statement issued by his office.

1208 GMT — Israeli delegation heads to Cairo for Gaza truce talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed his negotiation delegation to depart for Cairo to continue Gaza ceasefire talks, his office said in a statement.

The first phase of the ceasefire deal is due to end this week.

1144 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli war exceeds 48,360

Gaza's death toll from Israel's brutal war since October 2023 has reached 48,365, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the bodies of 17 Palestinians were recovered from the rubble in the last 24 hours. According to the ministry, 19 more injured Palestinians were transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 111,780 in the Israeli onslaught.