Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged allies to stop buying Russian oil and not to "look for excuses" to avoid sanctions.

US President Donald Trump has said that the US would only follow sanctions when all NATO members agree to the same.

"I urge all partners to stop looking for excuses not to impose sanctions—Europe, the US, the G7, the G20," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"It is necessary to reduce the consumption of Russian oil, and this will definitely reduce Russia's ability to fight. We can hear the position of the US, and this position should be heard by all who still choose supplies from Russia rather than from other partners," he added.

Related TRT World - Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China

'Time is of the essence'

Meanwhile, two US lawmakers sponsoring a bill to impose tough sanctions on Russia over its war on Ukraine said on Saturday they will urge fellow lawmakers this week to tie their bill to must-pass legislation on keeping the federal government operating.