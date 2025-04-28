Just a few days back, the Indian and Pakistani entertainment landscape was abuzz with excitement. One of Pakistan’s most famous actors, Fawad Khan, had featured in a Bollywood movie, Abir Gulaal. This marked the return of any Pakistani actor to Indian cinema after a gap of more than eight years.

India had barred Pakistani actors and artists from working in the country after the 2016 Uri attack in which gunmen had killed 19 Indian soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir.

With the positive reviews of Khan’s new film coming in ahead of its release next month, all that seemed like a distant memory. But the April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in which 26 tourists were killed had once again derailed cross-border entertainment.

New Delhi has banned the release of Fawad’s movie as relations with Islamabad have hit rock bottom.

It is in this backdrop that Pakistani entertainers say it’s time to explore new avenues for growth and collaboration, something that allows them to look beyond Bollywood.

This intent was on full display at the Islamabad International Film Festival held in Istanbul on April 26-27, as many within Pakistan's entertainment industry are now looking towards Türkiye, a country with shared cultural values, for future collaborations.

"I think this is a new beginning. The message to the world is that Pakistan is stepping up,” says actor Naeema Butt.

The two-day event, held in Istanbul's Bayrampasa municipality, showcased award-winning films, hosted exclusive filmmaker sessions and brought filmmakers, actors, and industry leaders together to discuss fresh avenues for international partnerships.

With Pakistan seeking to carve out a unique global identity beyond Bollywood’s shadow, the festival marked an important moment for the country’s cinema, participants say.

Breaking free from Bollywood’s hold

Butt, who highlighted the growing interest in Pakistan’s indie films, sees collaborations with Türkiye as key to a new wave of storytelling, particularly through themes of “history, art, spirituality and Sufism”— referring to the success of Turkish series such as Ertugrul in Pakistan.

Turkish soap operas have become a rage in Pakistan in recent years, with Turkish artists like Beren Saat amassing a huge following among the Pakistanis.

"Pakistani dramas have a huge appetite worldwide, including in Türkiye, and we're working on film projects to match that. It’s our turn now,” Hassaan Imtiaz, founder of the Islamabad International Film Festival, said.

“You had your run, and we’re here to join the marathon. Let’s do it on the international stage."

The possibilities for collaboration are endless.

Pakistani actor Noor ul Hassan, who appeared in the Turkish drama Salahuddin Eyyubi, says: "I think we need more collaborations like this. The first joint venture between Pakistan and Türkiye last year was a great success, and there needs to be more."

Turkish cinema: a new horizon for Pakistani talent

Türkiye’s growing film and television industry is fast becoming a beacon for Pakistani filmmakers.

As the third-largest exporter of scripted series globally, trailing only the US and UK, Türkiye presents a unique opportunity for Pakistani cinema to tap into a rapidly expanding market that shares many cultural ties.