WAR ON GAZA
Israeli soldier shoots at Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem, one critically wounded
An off-duty Israeli soldier stepped off a public bus and started shooting at Palestinians near a checkpoint in occupied East Jerusalem.
Israeli army launches large-scale attack on the city of Tubas in the occupied West Bank. / AA
November 28, 2025

A Palestinian man was shot by an Israeli soldier near a military checkpoint south of the occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli police said on Thursday.

In a statement, the police said an off-duty army soldier got off a public bus and opened fire on Palestinians, injuring one.

No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.

The condition of the wounded Palestinian was not immediately clear, but Israel’s public broadcaster KAN said he was in critical condition.

The incident occurred as the Israeli army continued a large-scale military operation in the northern occupied West Bank, which has been underway since Wednesday.

Alongside the two-year genocide in Gaza, where nearly 70,000 people have been killed, assaults by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank have killed at least 1,083 Palestinians and injured about 11,000, while more than 20,500 have been detained, according to official Palestinian figures.

In July last year, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark advisory opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
