Iran coordinated its attacks on the United States Air Base in Qatar with Qatari officials and provided a warning in advance to minimise potential casualties, The New York Times reported, citing anonymous Iranian sources familiar with the operation.

The newspaper reported that Iranian officials worked with Qatar ahead of the strikes, providing notification that attacks were imminent to minimise harm.

Tehran felt compelled to demonstrate "symbolic" retaliation against the US while executing the operation in a manner that offered "all sides an exit ramp," three Iranian officials told the newspaper.

Sources likened the strategy to Iran's 2020 approach when it warned Iraq before launching ballistic missiles at an American base following the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general.

The Iranian Armed Forces announced they conducted "destructive and powerful missile attacks" on Al Udeid base in Qatar as part of Operation Bashayer Al-Fath or Annunciation of Victory.

Qatar intercepted the missiles and condemned the attacks, reporting no immediate casualties.