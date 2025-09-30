The Turkish National Defence Ministry has said it will contribute to humanitarian aid activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, if required.

“Türkiye is closely monitoring the safe conduct of humanitarian aid activities carried out by civilian ships currently sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean, within the framework of international law and humanitarian values,” it said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Tuesday.

The ministry said its ships, which regularly carry out training and operations in the region, along with search and rescue capabilities, stand ready to support humanitarian aid efforts in coordination with relevant authorities and international partners when necessary.