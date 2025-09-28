TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Türkiye deploys three F-16s and 53 air force personnel to NATO Tiger Meet 2025, underscoring its commitment to collective defence and interoperability.
Turkish Air Force F-16 refuels midair during NATO Tiger Meet 2025 in Portugal. Image: @tcsavunma/NSosyal / Social Media
September 28, 2025

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence announced that the Turkish Air Force is actively participating in the NATO Tiger Meet 2025 exercise, held in Portugal between 18 September and 3 October.

Türkiye has deployed three F-16 fighter aircraft and 53 air force personnel to the exercise, which is renowned for enhancing interoperability and solidarity among NATO allies and partner nations, the ministry said on NSosyal, Türkiye's social media platform.

The drill also involves air forces from Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Poland, Portugal, and Greece, as well as NATO units.

Türkiye’s participation underscores its strategic role within NATO, showcasing both operational readiness and commitment to allied cooperation.

The NATO Tiger Meet, one of the alliance’s longest-standing multinational aerial exercises, provides a critical platform for strengthening tactical proficiency, testing joint procedures, and deepening defence ties at a time of evolving regional security challenges.

