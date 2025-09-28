The Turkish Ministry of National Defence announced that the Turkish Air Force is actively participating in the NATO Tiger Meet 2025 exercise, held in Portugal between 18 September and 3 October.

Türkiye has deployed three F-16 fighter aircraft and 53 air force personnel to the exercise, which is renowned for enhancing interoperability and solidarity among NATO allies and partner nations, the ministry said on NSosyal, Türkiye's social media platform.

The drill also involves air forces from Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Poland, Portugal, and Greece, as well as NATO units.

Türkiye’s participation underscores its strategic role within NATO, showcasing both operational readiness and commitment to allied cooperation.