Galatasaray have signed striker Victor Osimhen from Serie A side Napoli for $85.74 million (75 million euros), the Super Lig champions have announced, making the Nigerian the most expensive incoming transfer of any Turkish football club.

Osimhen's transfer shattered the previous record set by Fenerbahce when they signed Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla on a five-year contract for $23 million (20 million euros) in July last year.

As part of the agreement, 10 percent of any future profit from Osimhen's next transfer will be paid to SSC Napoli, Galatasaray said.

"A four-year contract has been signed with the player, starting from the 2025-2026 season", Galatasaray said.

According to the agreement, the 26-year-old will receive a net guaranteed salary of $17 million for each season.

Osimhen will also get a net loyalty bonus of $1.1 million per season and $5.7 million as image rights payments, compensating for the use of his name, image, and likeness in the club's branding and promotional activities.