SPORT
2 min read
Record-breaking move: Galatasaray sign Osimhen in historic deal
Galatasaray’s Napoli transfer Osimhen sets sights on championship in Türkiye's Super Lig.
Record-breaking move: Galatasaray sign Osimhen in historic deal
Galatasaray break Turkish transfer record to sign Osimhen from Napoli / AFP
July 31, 2025

Galatasaray have signed striker Victor Osimhen from Serie A side Napoli for $85.74 million (75 million euros), the Super Lig champions have announced, making the Nigerian the most expensive incoming transfer of any Turkish football club.

Osimhen's transfer shattered the previous record set by Fenerbahce when they signed Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla on a five-year contract for $23 million (20 million euros) in July last year.

As part of the agreement, 10 percent of any future profit from Osimhen's next transfer will be paid to SSC Napoli, Galatasaray said.

"A four-year contract has been signed with the player, starting from the 2025-2026 season", Galatasaray said.

According to the agreement, the 26-year-old will receive a net guaranteed salary of $17 million for each season.

Osimhen will also get a net loyalty bonus of $1.1 million per season and $5.7 million as image rights payments, compensating for the use of his name, image, and likeness in the club's branding and promotional activities.

Recommended

Napoli also confirmed the terms of the deal.

Osimhen had been linked with a move away from Napoli last year, but the Nigeria international had seen a permanent move collapse on deadline day of the close-season transfer window.

He subsequently joined Galatasaray on loan for the 2024-25 season, where he delivered in an outstanding campaign with 37 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across all competitions, leading them to a 25th Turkish league title.

RelatedTRT Global - Why Leroy Sane’s transfer matters for Turkish football

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Fighting spirit: Türkiye shines as runner-up in FIVB Women’s final
Türkiye’s women volleyball team reaches first World final as basketball team advances in EuroBasket
Hat-trick of glory: Türkiye on a winning spree, a non-stop sporting blitz
FIVB World Champ: Türkiye's women volleyball team secure historic semi-final spot after beating US
Fenerbahce part ways with coach Jose Mourinho
Most expensive sports card ever: Jordan-Bryant fetches $12.9M
Salah breaks new record after winning PFA Player of the Year Award for 3rd time
Poland blasts 'stupidity' of Israeli football fans displaying 'murderers since 1939' banner at match
'Africa never gonna see the belt again': Chimaev aims to dethrone du Plessis at UFC 319
UEFA rolls out new Gaza message before PSG, Tottenham match following Salah's criticism
Two Japanese boxers die of brain injuries at same Tokyo event
Pakistan's Arslan Ash clinches historic 6th EVO title in Las Vegas Tekken showdown
What Victor Osimhen’s return to Galatasaray means for Turkish football
By Bala Chambers
Nigeria defeats Morocco to be crowned African champions
F1 icon Hamilton speaks up for children dying in Gaza, calls for ceasefire
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion