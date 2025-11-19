The Dutch government has said it is suspending its intervention at computer chip maker Nexperia after what it said were constructive talks with China over a dispute which has led to shortages of chips needed by car manufacturers.

The Dutch state took control of Nexperia on September 30, saying the move was needed to prevent the company's former chief executive from moving its operations to China.

Beijing responded by halting exports of Nexperia's finished products on October 4, a measure it has since relaxed.

Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans said on Wednesday that suspending the government intervention represented a gesture of goodwill, adding that talks will continue.