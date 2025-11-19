EUROPE
1 min read
Netherlands puts chip maker Nexperia's state control on hold as China talks continue
The Dutch state took control of Nexperia on September 30, saying the move was needed to prevent the company's former chief executive from moving its operations to China.
Netherlands puts chip maker Nexperia's state control on hold as China talks continue
Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans said on Wednesday that talks will continue. / Reuters
November 19, 2025

The Dutch government has said it is suspending its intervention at computer chip maker Nexperia after what it said were constructive talks with China over a dispute which has led to shortages of chips needed by car manufacturers.

The Dutch state took control of Nexperia on September 30, saying the move was needed to prevent the company's former chief executive from moving its operations to China.

Beijing responded by halting exports of Nexperia's finished products on October 4, a measure it has since relaxed.

Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans said on Wednesday that suspending the government intervention represented a gesture of goodwill, adding that talks will continue.

RECOMMENDED

"We are positive about the measures already taken by the Chinese authorities to ensure the supply of chips to Europe and the rest of the world," he said in a statement.

Nexperia is a major supplier of basic computer chips to the car industry, and shortages of its chips following the dispute between the Netherlands and China, have threatened automotive supply chains and led to production slowdowns and halts.

RelatedTRT World - China urges Netherlands to speed up resolution on Nexperia talks
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package