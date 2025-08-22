WORLD
Russia holds Baltic Sea drills to repel underwater attacks
Russian navy practices defending against 'underwater saboteurs' in Baltic Sea, says defence ministry
Russia holds Baltic Sea drills to repel underwater attacks
Russia begins major naval drills in the Pacific and Arctic oceans and the Baltic Sea / Reuters
August 22, 2025

Russian forces have conducted an exercise in the Baltic Sea that has included drills to repel an underwater attack, the defence ministry said on Friday.

Units of divers "demonstrated skills in detecting and capturing a group of underwater saboteurs, as well as using FPV (first person view) drones to destroy unmanned boats of a mock enemy", the ministry said.

The drills were aimed partly at assessing the navy's anti-submarine sabotage defence units, it has added

It was the second time this month that Russia has held naval exercises with an anti-submarine component, after US.

President Donald Trump said on August 1 he had ordered two American nuclear submarines to move closer to Russia.

In the first week of August, the Russian and Chinese navies practiced hunting and destroying an enemy submarine in the Sea of Japan.

The defence ministry published video of Russian navy commander Admiral Alexander Moiseyev inspecting the Baltic exercise, which also included a drill to protect an airfield from enemy drone strikes.

