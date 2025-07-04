BIZTECH
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
Türkiye ranks 6th in terms of traffic volume in Europe with average of 3,992 daily flights in June 23-29 period, says Abdulkadir Uraloglu.
Istanbul, once a crossroads of history, now leads aviation with its $12B mega-airport built for 200 million passengers. / AP
July 4, 2025

Istanbul Airport was the busiest airport in Europe in the last full week of June with an average of 1,553 daily flights, said the nation’s transport minister on Friday.

Istanbul Airport surpassed Paris’ Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, and London Heathrow airports on June 23-29, said Abdulkadir Uraloglu in a statement.

On the same list, the Turkish Riviera hub of Antalya Airport ranked 10th with an average of 996 flights per day, he added.

Uraloglu said that according to a report by European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) covering the June 23-29 period, Türkiye as a whole ranked sixth among European countries in terms of traffic volume with an average of 3,992 flights per day, leaving countries such as Greece, the Netherlands, and Poland behind.

Regional and global hub

"Türkiye is no longer just a transit country in air transportation, but has become a regional and global hub," he said.

Uraloglu said that the average number of daily flights in Türkiye has risen 15% compared to the period before the COVID-19 outbreak.

He also underlined that Türkiye became one of the six countries in the top 10 that have reached pre-COVID-19 levels, with a steady rise in the number of flights.

Uraloglu also reported that Istanbul Airport ranked seventh in the world among the 25 global airports, with an average of 773 daily departures on June 23-29.

