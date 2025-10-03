The alleged leader of one of Ecuador's main gangs, who has a million-dollar bounty on his head since escaping prison in June, has been recaptured in Colombia, President Daniel Noboa announced.

Rolando "Fede" Gomez, 39, is accused of leading Los Aguilas, an armed wing of Ecuador's powerful Los Choneros gang.

Initially arrested in January, he escaped from a prison in the port city of Guayaquil in June dressed as a soldier, according to local media on Thursday.

Gomez was recaptured in the Colombian city of Medellin, carrying identity papers under a different name, Ecuadoran Interior Minister John Reimberg said on X.

Noboa meanwhile posted a photo of Gomez shirtless, showing his torso covered with a large tattoo.

"Ecuador will not back down. The law rules here, not the mafia," said the president, who has staked his political fortunes on reducing record murder rates and combating organised crime.