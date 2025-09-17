Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran has said that “the world has an Israel problem”, describing it as a destructive regime that tramples on international law and “feeds on chaos rather than order.”
Duran’s remarks came on Wednesday during the “Gaza: Humanity’s Litmus Test” panel, which was held at the Communications Directorate in Ankara and addressed by diplomats, academics and members of the press.
In his keynote speech, Duran underlined Türkiye’s unwavering position under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership: securing a permanent ceasefire, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, and establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital remain top priorities.
He stressed that the “international community can no longer ignore the destructive reality of Israel’s actions, which threaten both regional and global stability.”
Keeping Gaza on the world’s agenda
Duran emphasised Türkiye’s Communications Directorate’s central role in supporting Palestine on the “communication front.”
By mobilising all tools of modern media and diplomacy, he said, the Directorate ensures that “the truth of Gaza stays on the world’s agenda.”
He highlighted efforts ranging from exposing over 250 instances of Israeli disinformation to publishing dedicated journals and hosting international conferences, exhibitions and press tours.
“Communication for us is not only an intellectual exercise but a matter of conscience,” Duran said. “We strive to awaken the world’s moral compass and ensure the record of Israel’s actions is preserved for history.”
Press on the frontlines
Duran paid special tribute to the Turkish press, with TRT and Anadolu Agency singled out for their extensive coverage. Despite facing violence and obstruction, Turkish journalists “never abandoned their role as Gaza’s voice.”
TRT Haber broadcast more than 20,000 reports from Gaza, and TRT World dedicated half of its airtime to Palestine and Gaza, he underlined.
Anadolu Agency produced nearly 144,000 news items in 13 languages, alongside 200,000 photos and 15,000 videos, many of which now serve as evidence in international legal proceedings.
Türkiye’s digital platform Tabii launched a section titled “Stories of Palestinians”, countering censorship on global streaming outlets.
The Communications Directorate has also completed a book documenting journalists killed in Gaza, noting that Israel had deliberately targeted nearly 300 press workers whose only mission was to “report the truth.”
“Movement of conscience”
Duran criticised the West’s “double standards” in media coverage, accusing major outlets of bias and complicity in disinformation.
In contrast, he framed Türkiye’s press and communication institutions as leading a global “movement of conscience.”
“Israeli forces may break the cameras of our journalists,” Duran remarked, quoting Turkish President, “but they cannot prevent the truth from being revealed.”