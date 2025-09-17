TÜRKİYE
3 min read
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
The Turkish Communications Directorate hosted a panel in Ankara under the title “Gaza: Humanity’s Litmus Test”.
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
Duran said the “international community can no longer ignore the destructive reality of Israel’s actions.” / User Upload
September 17, 2025

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran has said that “the world has an Israel problem”, describing it as a destructive regime that tramples on international law and “feeds on chaos rather than order.”

Duran’s remarks came on Wednesday during the “Gaza: Humanity’s Litmus Test” panel, which was held at the Communications Directorate in Ankara and addressed by diplomats, academics and members of the press.

In his keynote speech, Duran underlined Türkiye’s unwavering position under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership: securing a permanent ceasefire, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, and establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital remain top priorities.

He stressed that the “international community can no longer ignore the destructive reality of Israel’s actions, which threaten both regional and global stability.”

RelatedTRT World - 'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault

Keeping Gaza on the world’s agenda

Duran emphasised Türkiye’s Communications Directorate’s central role in supporting Palestine on the “communication front.”

By mobilising all tools of modern media and diplomacy, he said, the Directorate ensures that “the truth of Gaza stays on the world’s agenda.”

He highlighted efforts ranging from exposing over 250 instances of Israeli disinformation to publishing dedicated journals and hosting international conferences, exhibitions and press tours.

“Communication for us is not only an intellectual exercise but a matter of conscience,” Duran said. “We strive to awaken the world’s moral compass and ensure the record of Israel’s actions is preserved for history.”

Press on the frontlines

Recommended

Duran paid special tribute to the Turkish press, with TRT and Anadolu Agency singled out for their extensive coverage. Despite facing violence and obstruction, Turkish journalists “never abandoned their role as Gaza’s voice.”

TRT Haber broadcast more than 20,000 reports from Gaza, and TRT World dedicated half of its airtime to Palestine and Gaza, he underlined.

Anadolu Agency produced nearly 144,000 news items in 13 languages, alongside 200,000 photos and 15,000 videos, many of which now serve as evidence in international legal proceedings.

Türkiye’s digital platform Tabii launched a section titled “Stories of Palestinians”, countering censorship on global streaming outlets.

The Communications Directorate has also completed a book documenting journalists killed in Gaza, noting that Israel had deliberately targeted nearly 300 press workers whose only mission was to “report the truth.”

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine

“Movement of conscience”

Duran criticised the West’s “double standards” in media coverage, accusing major outlets of bias and complicity in disinformation.

In contrast, he framed Türkiye’s press and communication institutions as leading a global “movement of conscience.”

“Israeli forces may break the cameras of our journalists,” Duran remarked, quoting Turkish President, “but they cannot prevent the truth from being revealed.”

Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay