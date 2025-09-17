Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran has said that “the world has an Israel problem”, describing it as a destructive regime that tramples on international law and “feeds on chaos rather than order.”

Duran’s remarks came on Wednesday during the “Gaza: Humanity’s Litmus Test” panel, which was held at the Communications Directorate in Ankara and addressed by diplomats, academics and members of the press.

In his keynote speech, Duran underlined Türkiye’s unwavering position under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership: securing a permanent ceasefire, ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, and establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital remain top priorities.

He stressed that the “international community can no longer ignore the destructive reality of Israel’s actions, which threaten both regional and global stability.”

Keeping Gaza on the world’s agenda

Duran emphasised Türkiye’s Communications Directorate’s central role in supporting Palestine on the “communication front.”

By mobilising all tools of modern media and diplomacy, he said, the Directorate ensures that “the truth of Gaza stays on the world’s agenda.”

He highlighted efforts ranging from exposing over 250 instances of Israeli disinformation to publishing dedicated journals and hosting international conferences, exhibitions and press tours.

“Communication for us is not only an intellectual exercise but a matter of conscience,” Duran said. “We strive to awaken the world’s moral compass and ensure the record of Israel’s actions is preserved for history.”

Press on the frontlines